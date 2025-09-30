10 % Motorway Toll Tax Raised Under Annual Mechanism: Senate Told
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 08:13 PM
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday informed the Senate that 10 per cent increase in motorway toll tax was carried out under a fixed annual mechanism determined by the Communication Ministry
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday informed the Senate that 10 per cent increase in motorway toll tax was carried out under a fixed annual mechanism determined by the Communication Ministry.
Responding to a question during Question Hour, the minister said that the 10 per cent annual increase was a set criterion, ensuring transparency and uniformity. “This is a consistent policy decision of the Federal government; private operators or contractors cannot arbitrarily change the rates,” he emphasized.
He said Pakistan’s motorway network was of high standard compared to the region, and revenue collected from tolls was used for up-gradation, re-carpeting, and improvement of service areas.
He said that the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway had recently undergone re-carpeting.
Responding to supplementary questions, he clarified that no “extra toll” beyond the official tariff was allowed, and if any irregularity was reported, it would be probed. He assured that sections of motorways damaged due to floods were under repair and would be restored shortly.
