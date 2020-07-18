UrduPoint.com
10 Mound Unhygienic Meat Recovered From Illegal Slaughter House, Disposed-off

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 10:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Livestock department along with Punjab Food authority Saturday seized 10 mound unhygienic meat while butchers managed to flee from there.

Incharge slaughter house Dr Adnan put an application with city police station Muzaffargarh in which said that on a tip off they alongwith Deputy Director PFA Saad Hashmi raided at butcher namely Shahid son of Idress at Rawlay wala Town last night where he has made illegal slaughter house.

The teams seized ten mound unhygienic meat which they used to supply at hotels and shops.

The butchers Shahid, Faisal and Shazil denied checking of meat and threatened the team. They managed to flee from there.

The unhygienic meat was disposed - off in presence of food safety team.

Police concerned on the application started legal action against the butchers.

APP /shn-sak

