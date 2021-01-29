UrduPoint.com
10 MPAs Meets CM, Discuss Issues Of Their Constituencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

10 MPAs meets CM, discuss issues of their constituencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 10 Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed with him different problems relating to their Constituencies.

Those who met included Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayat, Chaudhry Liaquat Ali, Saleem Sarwar Jora, Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan, Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain, Ahmed Khan, Amin-Ullah Khan, Mamoon Tarar, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, and Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah.

The CM promised that constituency-related issues would be resolved on priority basis and no one would be allowed to create hurdles in this regard. Parliamentarians would be accorded full respect and problems of the common man would be solved with their consultation, he added.

The CM said that the universal healthcare programme would provide the best medical facilities free of cost, adding that the government was serving masses while the opposition was engaged in spreading6 chaos. The umbrella alliance of the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] had met its logical end, as the cheaters had always deceived masses, the CM said and added that those who did politics for corruption were now trying to portray themselves as victims.

The MPAs thanked the CM for issuing immediate instructions to address their grievances.

