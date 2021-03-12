UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Mud Houses Reduced To Ashes In Tharparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 09:07 PM

10 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

Ten mud houses of poor labourers were turned into ashes, when suddenly fire erupted in nearby villages of Tharparkar district on Friday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Ten mud houses of poor labourers were turned into ashes, when suddenly fire erupted in nearby villages of Tharparkar district on Friday.

According to details fire suddenly erupted in villages including Hothear,dulhan Jo tarr and Senhwar khoi that engulfed 10 mud houses of Krishan, Ameer, Ali Moosa and others and reduced them to ashes along with household items and valuables.

Related Topics

Fire Poor Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Bulgaria suspends AstraZeneca vaccine

1 minute ago

Bayern boss Flick cagey over Germany speculation

1 minute ago

E.Guinea holds memorial for victims of deadly blas ..

1 minute ago

Media enjoys absolute freedom of expression in AJK ..

1 minute ago

Nasir Shah inaugurates people's urban forest proje ..

5 minutes ago

Mysterious Object Lighting Up Sky in Russia's Far ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.