10 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Ten mud houses of poor labourers were turned into ashes, when suddenly fire erupted in nearby villages of Tharparkar district on Friday.

According to details fire suddenly erupted in villages including Hothear,dulhan Jo tarr and Senhwar khoi that engulfed 10 mud houses of Krishan, Ameer, Ali Moosa and others and reduced them to ashes along with household items and valuables.