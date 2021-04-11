UrduPoint.com
10 Mud Houses Reduced To Destroyed In Tharparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

10 mud houses reduced to destroyed in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 10 mud houses turned into ashes after a sudden fire erupted in two villages of Tharparkar district on Sunday.

According to details first fire incident occurred in village Parchi daahani that engulfed 02 mud houses of Govind and khetoo and reduced them to ashes along with dowry of two girls and other household valuables.

Meanwhile 08 mud houses of Sangrasi community were also burnt to ashes in village daaklo of district causing heavy damage to household items.

More Stories From Pakistan

