10 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 10 illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during the crackdown here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Rata Amaral police held Balaj and Sikander and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Bani police nabbed Zaheer and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

While, Airport police netted Hasnain and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol of 30 bore was recovered from Ahmed Ali.

Following operation, Taxila police recovered 01 rifle 12 bore from Zubair.

Wah Cantt police recovered 01 of pistol 30 bore from Aamir.

Chuntra police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Haider.

Chakri police arrested Khalid and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Kalar Syedan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Numan.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be continued against those who were carrying illegal weapons.