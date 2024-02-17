10 Nabbed For Carrying Illegal Arms
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 07:52 PM
Police have arrested 10 illegal armholders, and drug dealers and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested 10 illegal armholders, and drug dealers and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.
According to a police spokesman, Rawat Police held Akram and recovered 12 bore rifle from his possession.
Similarly, Wah Cantt police nabbed Asad, Haq Nawaz, and Moin besides recovering 03 pistols of 30 bore from their custody.
While, Civil Lines Police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Ihtesham and 01 pistol of 30 bore from Abdul Rehman.
Following the operation, Sadiqabad police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Shehzad. Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from Khabib. Kahuta police recovered 20 liters of liquor from Jahanzeb. Saddar Wah police recovered 510 grams of charas from Hanif.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action against those possessing illegal weapons are being accelerated.
