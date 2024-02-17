Open Menu

10 Nabbed For Carrying Illegal Arms

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 07:52 PM

10 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

Police have arrested 10 illegal armholders, and drug dealers and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested 10 illegal armholders, and drug dealers and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat Police held Akram and recovered 12 bore rifle from his possession.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police nabbed Asad, Haq Nawaz, and Moin besides recovering 03 pistols of 30 bore from their custody.

While, Civil Lines Police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Ihtesham and 01 pistol of 30 bore from Abdul Rehman.

Following the operation, Sadiqabad police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Shehzad. Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from Khabib. Kahuta police recovered 20 liters of liquor from Jahanzeb. Saddar Wah police recovered 510 grams of charas from Hanif.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action against those possessing illegal weapons are being accelerated.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Progress Kahuta Saddar From

Recent Stories

Elections step towards promoting democracy: PM

Elections step towards promoting democracy: PM

8 minutes ago
 188 kite seller held in grand operation

188 kite seller held in grand operation

8 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 158 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 158 connections of defaulters

10 minutes ago
 CED organizes training workshops for college teach ..

CED organizes training workshops for college teachers

10 minutes ago
 District admin imposes ban on sale of wheat pills

District admin imposes ban on sale of wheat pills

10 minutes ago
 Minister celebrates 75th anniversary of Gul Rana N ..

Minister celebrates 75th anniversary of Gul Rana Nusrat Community Centre at fami ..

10 minutes ago
HBL PSL 9 kicks off with glittering ceremony at Ga ..

HBL PSL 9 kicks off with glittering ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium

46 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrests six gamblers

Kohat police arrests six gamblers

49 minutes ago
 2-day Galyat snow festival kicks off

2-day Galyat snow festival kicks off

49 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad U ..

PSL 2024 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..

1 hour ago
 Japan announces successful launch of next-gen H3 r ..

Japan announces successful launch of next-gen H3 rocket

1 hour ago
 Nature-based solutions help better adapt, protect ..

Nature-based solutions help better adapt, protect more lives: Speakers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan