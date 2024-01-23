10 Nabbed On Law Violations
Published January 23, 2024
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) District police on Tuesday launched a massive crackdown against law violators across the district and claimed to have busted 10 criminals.
Police said that the teams raided at different localities and nabbed 10 law breakers including Sami-Ullah,Atta-Ullah,Faheem,Shahzad,Nouman,Tahir,Tariq,Bashir,Iqbal and Jahangir besides recovering 117 liters of liquor,2 kg of Hashish,1.
3 kg of heroin ,09 pistols,03 Guns,99 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was under way
