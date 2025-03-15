Open Menu

10 Nabbed Over Power Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 01:10 PM

10 nabbed over power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Saturday caught 10 power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.

According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas and caught ten accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Nisar Ahmad, Khadam Hussain, Delawer Ali, Arshad, Abu Abeda, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq , Aoun Muhammad and others.

The police registered cases against pilferers.

