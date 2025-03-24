Open Menu

10 Nabbed Over Power Theft

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 01:40 PM

10 nabbed over power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Monday caught 10 power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.

According to official sources,the task force teams raided various areas and caught ten accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Nisar Ahmad,Khadam Hussain,Dilawar Ali,Arshad,Abu Abida,Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq , Aoun Muhammad and others.

The police registered cases against pilferers.

Recent Stories

Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Educ ..

Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Education Quality

13 minutes ago
 Trump administration ends legal status for over 50 ..

Trump administration ends legal status for over 500,000 migrants, directs to lea ..

35 minutes ago
 SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amica ..

SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amicable settlements in 2024

43 minutes ago
 Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot ..

Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot with Udita Duhan

48 minutes ago
 UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makas ..

UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem

58 minutes ago
 DAE announces completion of Aeromexico Boeing 737 ..

DAE announces completion of Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX mandate

58 minutes ago
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of central Chile

2 hours ago
 Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern r ..

Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern region

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.41 billio ..

ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.41 billion dividend for 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at ..

Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at Zirku Island

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan