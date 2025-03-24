10 Nabbed Over Power Theft
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Monday caught 10 power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.
According to official sources,the task force teams raided various areas and caught ten accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
They were identified as Nisar Ahmad,Khadam Hussain,Dilawar Ali,Arshad,Abu Abida,Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq , Aoun Muhammad and others.
The police registered cases against pilferers.
