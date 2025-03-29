10 Nabbed Over Power Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Saturday caught 10 power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.
According to official sources,the task force teams raided various areas and caught 10 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
They were identified as Nisar Ahmad,Khadam Hussain,Dilawar Ali,Arshad,Abu Abida,Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq , Aoun Muhammad and others.
The police registered cases against pilferers.
