10 Nanbais arrested in Peshawar

The district administration Kohat Wednesday arrested 10 Nanbais (bread makers) for selling roti (bread) on high prices against official prescribed rate

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Murad Ahmed Tanoli on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan, conducted raids at Teerah bazaar, Kohat Roads and arrested 10 Nanbais for selling roti below 190gram and at high prices.

The shopkeepers selling meat and kabab on high prices were also fined.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Sahibzada Samiullah also supervised bidding process in fruit and vegetable markets and issued necessary instructions.