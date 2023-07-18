Open Menu

10 Netted For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have netted 10 illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, City police held two illegal arms holders Shahid, Sabir and seized 02 pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police arrested three illegal arm holders Osama, Farhad and Umar and recovered 03 pistols of 30 bore from their custody. While, Naseerabad police recovered 02 pistols of 30-bore from Yasir and Hussain.

Following the operation, New Town police recovered 01 pistol of 30-bore from Sami.

Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol of 30-bore from Kamran.

Chakri police recovered 01 pistol of 30-bore from Tajamal Hassan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons.

