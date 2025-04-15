Open Menu

10 Netted Over Power Stealing

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 10:10 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Tuesday apprehended 10 power pilferers.

According to a spokesperson,Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along with other staff conducted operations against power theft in Tariqabad,Noori gate area,Lahore road,Queen chowk and Muhammadi colony and arrested 10 power thieves including Ghulam Rasool,Shah Saleem,Mujtaba Shah,Ahmed Shair,Noor Ullah,Amir Khan, Asmatullah,Ghulam Baqir,Shafique and Riaz Hussain in electricity theft.

Further investigation was underway.

