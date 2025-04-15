10 Netted Over Power Stealing
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 10:10 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Tuesday apprehended 10 power pilferers.
According to a spokesperson,Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along with other staff conducted operations against power theft in Tariqabad,Noori gate area,Lahore road,Queen chowk and Muhammadi colony and arrested 10 power thieves including Ghulam Rasool,Shah Saleem,Mujtaba Shah,Ahmed Shair,Noor Ullah,Amir Khan, Asmatullah,Ghulam Baqir,Shafique and Riaz Hussain in electricity theft.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 netted over power stealing1 minute ago
-
Kite seller netted1 minute ago
-
Islamabad Police dismiss 15 officers for misconduct and dereliction of duty41 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid10 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela10 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges10 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation10 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident10 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD10 hours ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree10 hours ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project11 hours ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM11 hours ago