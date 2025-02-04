10 new additional judges of PHC take oath

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Ten newly appointed Additional Judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday taken the oath of office.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the PHC where Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim administered the oath to the newly appointed judges.

The judges who took the oath include Justice Tariq Afridi, Justice Abdul Fayaz, Justice Farah Jamshed, Justice Inamullah, Justice Sabitullah Khan, Justice Salahuddin, Justice Sadiq Ali, and Justice Mudassir Ameer. Additionally, Justice Aurangzeb and Justice Qazi Jawad Ehsan also took the oath as Additional Judges.

With the appointment of these 10 new judges, the total number of judges at the PHC has now increased to 23.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan had previously approved the appointment of these Additional Judges for the court.

