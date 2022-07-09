UrduPoint.com

10 New Corona Cases Confirmed In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2022 | 10:44 PM

10 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, said corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday

With ten new cases the number of total active corona cases has surged to 338 in the province while 19 patients have also been recovered from the disease.

The deadly virus has claimed 6325 lives in the province so far.

As many as 1068 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 10 proved positive for coronavirus.

