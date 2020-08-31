10 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Balochistan

About 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 12,879 in the province on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :About 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 12,879 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 177,794 people were screened for the virus till August 31, out of which 10 more were reported positive.

As many as 11,794 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far, while 141 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.