10 new dialysis machines to be added: ED PIMS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr Imran Sikandar on Sunday said that the hospital will include 10 new dialysis machines, through external support and assistance.

All diagnostic and treatment machinery is fully operational, including MRI, CT scan, and dialysis units, he said while talking to APP.

Acknowledging the overwhelming demand, the Executive Director emphasized a renewed focus on service quality, accountability, and operational efficiency.

One of the significant steps includes the introduction of a reward and punishment system for staff performance.

“This new mechanism is ensuring that doctors and paramedics are more committed to their roles,” he said, adding that biometric attendance had been implemented to maintain discipline and regularity among healthcare workers.

The Burn Center at PIMS has seen notable upgrades, including the activation of two previously non-functional operation theatres.

Plastic surgeons have also been integrated into the burn unit to enhance care quality for critical patients. In the MCH department, the hospital is now working in accordance with WHO protocols, ensuring globally accepted standards for maternal and child healthcare. To further accommodate patient needs, evening OPDs have been introduced, significantly improving access to services for working individuals and those unable to attend in the morning, he told.

The ED PIMS said that the hospital has also upgraded its patient service delivery system, streamlining processes and reducing wait times. He credited the Federal government’s full support for making these improvements possible.

“With continued backing, we’re confident in our ability to provide top-quality medical services to every patient who walks through our doors,” he stated.