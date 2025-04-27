10 New Dialysis Machines To Be Added: ED PIMS
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr Imran Sikandar on Sunday said that the hospital will include 10 new dialysis machines, through external support and assistance.
All diagnostic and treatment machinery is fully operational, including MRI, CT scan, and dialysis units, he said while talking to APP.
Acknowledging the overwhelming demand, the Executive Director emphasized a renewed focus on service quality, accountability, and operational efficiency.
One of the significant steps includes the introduction of a reward and punishment system for staff performance.
“This new mechanism is ensuring that doctors and paramedics are more committed to their roles,” he said, adding that biometric attendance had been implemented to maintain discipline and regularity among healthcare workers.
The Burn Center at PIMS has seen notable upgrades, including the activation of two previously non-functional operation theatres.
Plastic surgeons have also been integrated into the burn unit to enhance care quality for critical patients. In the MCH department, the hospital is now working in accordance with WHO protocols, ensuring globally accepted standards for maternal and child healthcare. To further accommodate patient needs, evening OPDs have been introduced, significantly improving access to services for working individuals and those unable to attend in the morning, he told.
The ED PIMS said that the hospital has also upgraded its patient service delivery system, streamlining processes and reducing wait times. He credited the Federal government’s full support for making these improvements possible.
“With continued backing, we’re confident in our ability to provide top-quality medical services to every patient who walks through our doors,” he stated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four profiteers held2 minutes ago
-
10 new dialysis machines to be added: ED PIMS2 minutes ago
-
PM praises security forces for foiling terrorist infiltration into North Waziristan2 minutes ago
-
Three held with drugs2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condemns attacks on Pakistani Embassies, warns against escalation2 minutes ago
-
BZU to hold Vaisakhi on 30th2 minutes ago
-
Criminals sentenced to jail2 minutes ago
-
Chairman Peshawar Board, for cluster-based exam system for Intermediate12 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam approves Pakistan’s first bullet train to connect Lahore and Rawalpindi12 minutes ago
-
Traditional Crafts revived through SRSO12 minutes ago
-
14 child beggars taken into protective custody12 minutes ago
-
Three accused of double murder case arrested23 minutes ago