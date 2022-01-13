10 nomination papers filed for by-elections in RCB Ward 2

Total 10 nomination papers have been filed for by-elections in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Ward 2.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Total 10 nomination papers have been filed for by-elections in Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Ward 2.

The local government elections were postponed due to death of a female candidate in RCB Ward No. 2.

The nomination papers were issued from January 3 and collected between January 10 to 13 in accordance with the schedule issued by Election Commission of Pakistan for the by-elections.

The final list of the candidate will be released on January 27. The code of conduct already issued for the candidates will be in force for the by-elections.

An election cell has been set up here in RCB headed by Secretary, Qaiser Mahmood.

The list of the candidates will be posted on Jan 14 while the nomination papers will be scrutinized from Jan 15 to 18.

The revised list of the candidates will be posted on Jan 25 after hearing the objections and appeals on the posted list of the candidates from Jan 20 to 24.

The candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers on Jan 26 and the final list of candidates will be posted on January 27 accorded with election symbols.

The polling will be held on Feb 9 from 8 am to 5 pm. Provisional results will be released on the same day, while final results by the returning officers will be released on February 12.

According to Returning Officer, RCB, Imran Gulzar, all the arrangements for the bye-elections were being completed.