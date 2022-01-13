UrduPoint.com

10 Nomination Papers Filed For By-elections In RCB Ward 2

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 09:03 PM

10 nomination papers filed for by-elections in RCB Ward 2

Total 10 nomination papers have been filed for by-elections in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Ward 2.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Total 10 nomination papers have been filed for by-elections in Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Ward 2.

The local government elections were postponed due to death of a female candidate in RCB Ward No. 2.

The nomination papers were issued from January 3 and collected between January 10 to 13 in accordance with the schedule issued by Election Commission of Pakistan for the by-elections.

The final list of the candidate will be released on January 27. The code of conduct already issued for the candidates will be in force for the by-elections.

An election cell has been set up here in RCB headed by Secretary, Qaiser Mahmood.

The list of the candidates will be posted on Jan 14 while the nomination papers will be scrutinized from Jan 15 to 18.

The revised list of the candidates will be posted on Jan 25 after hearing the objections and appeals on the posted list of the candidates from Jan 20 to 24.

The candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers on Jan 26 and the final list of candidates will be posted on January 27 accorded with election symbols.

The polling will be held on Feb 9 from 8 am to 5 pm. Provisional results will be released on the same day, while final results by the returning officers will be released on February 12.

According to Returning Officer, RCB, Imran Gulzar, all the arrangements for the bye-elections were being completed.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Rawalpindi Same January February All From Government Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Australia researchers break ground on quantum comp ..

Australia researchers break ground on quantum computers

24 seconds ago
 Placing of Punjab Games among top five Twitter tre ..

Placing of Punjab Games among top five Twitter trends reflects public interest , ..

25 seconds ago
 Punjab Games logo, promo to create passion among y ..

Punjab Games logo, promo to create passion among youth: minister

27 seconds ago
 PTI govt focusing on self-reliance approach: SACM

PTI govt focusing on self-reliance approach: SACM

28 seconds ago
 ICT LG Ordinance 2021 laid in National Assembly

ICT LG Ordinance 2021 laid in National Assembly

30 seconds ago
 9000 shelterless people being facilitated on daily ..

9000 shelterless people being facilitated on daily basis through Panahgahs in SP ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.