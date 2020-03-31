10 out of 15 corona patients recovered at Darazinda quarantine centre: Ajmal Wazir

The quarantined efforts and strict measures by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government have started yielding positive results as on Tuesday 10 out of 15 corona positive patients recovered at Darazina quarantine center in district DI Khan and sent homes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The quarantined efforts and strict measures by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government have started yielding positive results as on Tuesday 10 out of 15 corona positive patients recovered at Darazina quarantine center in district DI Khan and sent homes.

This was informed in a meeting of coordination committee held here with Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan in the chair. Corp Commander Peshawar, Chief Secretary KP, Health Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra and other Secretaries of different department attended the meeting, said Advisor to KP CM for Information Ajmal Wazir in a media briefing.

He said it was great news for the people that the corona patients have started recovering from the infectious disease after completing their time of quarantined.

He said the re-test of all the 10 patients have become negative and they have been discharged from quarantine center.

Similarly, he said Hayatabad Phase-III sector in Peshawar an area of 80 houses was quarantined due to corona diagnosis in some patients have also been cleared and opened after passage of quarantined period and negative results of affected patients.

Ajmal said that coordination committee highly appreciated public cooperation in this hour of tragedy and noted that due to positive response from the masses the corona is being overcome.

The committee also expressed satisfaction on overall measures put in place to curb the outspread of corona and hoped that soon the situation would improve in the province.

The meeting took decided to further enhance the corona testing capacity in the province by taking it from 300 to 500 daily at Khyber Medical University and by extending the testing facility in other districts including Kohat and Swat.

The meeting decided to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders in the province and issued directives to all district administrations to start working in this regard on war footing.

It was informed on the occasion that there is no shortage of edible items including flour in the province and district administrations are ensuring supply of flour and other items on fixed rate to masses.

The meeting was also informed that three more containers carrying protective gadgets, safety kits and equipment including N-95 masks have arrived and dispatched to district governments for distribution among doctors, paramedics, nurses and other relevant staff.

The Chief Minister urged the masses to continue their cooperation with the government as the situation is improving.