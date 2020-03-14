10 outlaws apprehended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 10 outlaws and locked them behind the bars for one month under Maintenance of Public Ordinance.

According to police sources here on Saturday, on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Soahil Chaudhary, the police took action against the outlaws who were creating panic and anarchy even though they are on bail.

Therefore, the police caught 10 outlaws including Asad, Adil, Ashir Shah, Lal alias Lalo, Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Asif, Ameer Ali, Ashfaq Shaka and Muzammal from various parts of Faisalabad and detained them for one month under Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO).

These outlaws were wanted to the police of Raza Abad, Sargodha Road, Sadar, Khurarianwala,City Tandlianwala, Garh, City Sammundri, Sadar Sammundri and Tarkhani police in a number of