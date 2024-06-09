10 outlaws apprehended in successful operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Police have arrested 10 outlaws and recovered arms, drugs and liquor from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Waris Khan police held Kashif and recovered 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Bani police detained Ibrahim, and also recovered 30-bore pistol from his custody with ammunition.

Ahsan was caught by the same police and police recovered 05 round while 06 round was recovered from Abdul Rafi 30-bore pistols.

While, Sadiqabad police apprehended Zainul Abidin, confiscating a 30-bore pistol.

In separate incidents, Cantt police arrested Usman and Muneem Akhtar, and recovered 02 pistols 30-bore from their possession.

Following operation, Gujjar Khan police arrested Usman and recovered 10 liters of liquor from his possession.

Kalar Syedan police nabbed Abdullah and recovered 5 liters of liquor from his custody.

New Town police arrested Hastar Khan, and recovered 610 gram of charas from his possession.Police have registered separate cases against all the suspects and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations commended police teams and said that strict action will be continued against the organized and criminal gangs operating in the city. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.