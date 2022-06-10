10 outlaws arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 10 suspected criminals including four proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

A spokesperson said on Friday that teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested suspected criminals including Tahir, Mumtaz, Imran, Faisal, Shahwaiz and Ali and recovered 520-gm hashish, 20-litre liquor and three pistols of 30-bore from them.

The police also arrested four proclaimed offenders identified as Mohsin, Tariq, Alam and Zulfiqar Ahmad, who were wanted to police in murder and robbery cases.

Further investigation was under way, he added.