10 outlaws arrested; drugs, illegal weapons seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday apprehended 10 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered weapons and drugs from their possession.

A police spokesperson told APP that the ICT Police Koral, Khanna, Industrial Area, Golra and Ramna police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.

He said police team arrested six accused namely Ajmal Khan, Sajjad Ali, Awaiz, Arslan, Irfan, and Majid and recovered 1,890-gram heroin and four pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shah Zaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

He said that protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

