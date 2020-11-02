10 outlaws arrested in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Police arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police sources said on Monday that during ongoing drive against criminals,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested ten criminals and recovered 1.

3 kg hashish, 60 litres of liquor, 5 pistols 30 bore and a gun 12 bore from their possession.

They were identified as--Ramzan,Fiyyaz, Kausar Hayyat,Ghulam Abbas, Ghazanffar Abbas, Karamat, Ikram,Ahmed Sher, Ali Raza and Arshad.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.