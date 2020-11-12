10 outlaws arrested, narcotics and weapons seized

Police arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Police arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Thursday that during ongoing drive against drug pushers and weapon handlers, teams of different police stations of the district conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 10 criminals and recoveredone kg hashish, five pistols 30 bore, two guns 12 bore and a rifle 8 mm from their possession.

They were identified as; Tanvir,Zafar,Waqas,Qalb Abbas,Tajjamul,Imran,Khalid and others. Police registered separate cases and started investigation.