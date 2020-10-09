10 outlaws arrested, narcotics seized:

Police have arrested 10 accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 10 accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police sources said on Friday that during an ongoing drive against criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested nine criminals and recovered 3.

706-kg hashish, 12-litre liquor, two pistols of 30-bore and one rifle of 444-bore from them.

Police also arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted in a robbery case. They were identified as; Muhammad Hayyat, Muhammad Waqas, Amir,Haleem, Ali Adnan, Baqar,Abdul Shakoor, Hussain, Zeeshan and Shahzaib. Police have registered separate cases.