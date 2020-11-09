UrduPoint.com
10 Outlaws Arrested, Narcotics, Weapons Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:33 PM

10 outlaws arrested, narcotics, weapons seized

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police sources said that during ongoing drive against drug pushers and weapon handlers, teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested ten criminals and recovered 840 grams hashish,15 liter liquor, 4 pistols, 2 rifles from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Muhammad Imran, Zulfiqar, Kamran Masih, Anwar, Ibrar, Aqeel and others. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

