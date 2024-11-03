Open Menu

10 Outlaws Arrested; Weapons, Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 10 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including selling drugs and possessing illegal weapons recovered a huge cache of drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A public relations officer told APP that the Islamabad Police Shams Colony, Noon, Phulgran and Nilore police station teams took legal action against the accused involved in selling drugs and possessing illegal weapons.

He said the police team also arrested four accused namely Muhammad Irfan, Hamza Khan, Wahab Ali and Allah Ditta and recovered four 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, the Lohi Bher and Sabzi Mandi police station team arrested two accused namely Atta Ullah and Rizwan Ullah and recovered 1200 gram heroin and 65 gram Ice from their possession.

Moreover, four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

DIG Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station and emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

