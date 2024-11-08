10 outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 10 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling, and possessing illegal ammunition from their possession on Friday.

A police spokesperson said that the ICT Police Karachi Company, Golra, Phulgran, Tarnol, and Shams Colony police stations teams took legal action against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

He said the police teams also arrested six accused namely Parvaiz, Shah Rukh, Amir Shahzad, Sardar Adnan, Aziz islam and Farhan Ullah and recovered 1,773 liquor bottles, 900 gram hashish, 530 gram heroin and two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

DIG Raza said that, the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizen’s lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting citizens' lives, property, and dignity is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he added.

The police have urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, and emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.