10 outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 10 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A public relation officer told APP that, the Islamabad Police Shalimar, Sumbal, Koral, Bhara Kahu, Nilore, Sumbal and Sihala police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.

He said the police team also arrested 7 accused namely Zakariya, Sarfraz, Ayaz, Bilal Tariq, Zubair Qayyum, Adnan Aziz and Aqsa Norin and recovered three 30 bore pistols, two rifles, one dagger, 1,060-grams hashish and 300-grams ice from their possession.

Moreover, 2 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shah Zaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.