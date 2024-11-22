10 Outlaws Arrested; Weapons, Drugs Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 10 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 10 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.
A public relation officer told APP that, the Islamabad Police Shalimar, Sumbal, Koral, Bhara Kahu, Nilore, Sumbal and Sihala police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.
He said the police team also arrested 7 accused namely Zakariya, Sarfraz, Ayaz, Bilal Tariq, Zubair Qayyum, Adnan Aziz and Aqsa Norin and recovered three 30 bore pistols, two rifles, one dagger, 1,060-grams hashish and 300-grams ice from their possession.
Moreover, 2 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shah Zaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
Recent Stories
8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting environment
PESSI approves various projects for workers in Punjab
Ahmad, Bilal bag boys' doubles title of World Jr Tennis Championship
Azhar Ali to head PCB's Youth Development programme
Rupee gains 20 paisa against USD
COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bn in climate finance
COP29 draft proposes rich nations pay $250 bn a year in climate finance
SCCI, Istanbul restaurant sign MoU to facilitate business community
Margalla Viewpoint master plan approved: IWMB
Eurozone business activity contracts in November
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Deadlocked COP29 awaits fresh draft deal on final day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting environment1 minute ago
-
3 dacoits arrested, illicit weapons recovered19 minutes ago
-
Dr. Muhammad Ali assigned additional charge as VC GCU Lahore19 minutes ago
-
Venom against Saudi Arabia unforgivable crime; nation to break such hand: PM19 minutes ago
-
Ziarat to be introduced International tourist destination of country: CM Bugti19 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims to return to India on Saturday19 minutes ago
-
PESSI approves various projects for workers in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Thousands examined at 3-day medical camps19 minutes ago
-
UNICEF, GPE arranges workshop on Integrated Education Management System29 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of burning daughter-in-law alive in Sahiwal29 minutes ago
-
Safe dialysis services in Punjab: Directives issued to all DHQ, THQ hospitals29 minutes ago
-
FIA seeks cancellations of Bushra Bibi's bail39 minutes ago