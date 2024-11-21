Open Menu

10 Outlaws Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 10 outlaws involved in different criminal activities recovered weapons with ammunition from their possession on Thursday.

A public relation officer told APP that, the Islamabad Police Secretariat and Khanna police stations teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons.

He said the police team also arrested 02 accused’s namely Abdu Rafi and Umar Abbasi and recovered one 30 bore pistol and dagger from their possession. Moreover, 08 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operations said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

