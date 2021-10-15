10 Outlaws Arrested,245 Liters Liquor Recovered
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:48 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.
On a tip-off,the teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested ten criminals and recovered 1.
2 kg hashish, 245 litres liquor, 4 pistols 30 bore and a gun 12 bore from their possession.
They were identified as-Murtaza,Mudassar Ali,Samiullah, Akhter, Fateh Khan,Younis, Mukhtiar and others.
Police registered cases and started investigation.