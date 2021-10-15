10 outlaws arrested,245 liters liquor recovered

Police on Friday arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off,the teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested ten criminals and recovered 1.

2 kg hashish, 245 litres liquor, 4 pistols 30 bore and a gun 12 bore from their possession.

They were identified as-Murtaza,Mudassar Ali,Samiullah, Akhter, Fateh Khan,Younis, Mukhtiar and others.

Police registered cases and started investigation.