10 Outlaws Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Ten outlaws were arrested by Sargodha Police during a crackdown against law breakers in the District.
Police said here on Thursday that the teams raided at various localities and arrested-- Nouman, Imran, Arsalan, Iran, Shafique, Wajid, Majid, Tahir and Saeed and recovered 3 kg charas, 1.
2 kg opium,252 litres liquor,12 pistols,three guns and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was under way.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested
03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five profiteers netted2 minutes ago
-
18 power thieves held2 minutes ago
-
APHC urges world HR bodies to take note of Kashmiri political prisoners’ plight2 hours ago
-
CM inaugrates upgraded Nishtar Hospital, lays foundation stone of Qasim Fort renovation11 hours ago
-
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap12 hours ago
-
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf13 hours ago
-
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 2013 hours ago
-
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested13 hours ago
-
03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)13 hours ago
-
ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs14 hours ago
-
7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab14 hours ago
-
SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land14 hours ago