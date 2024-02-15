10 outlaws held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Ten outlaws were arrested by Sargodha Police during a crackdown against law breakers in the District.

Police said here on Thursday that the teams raided at various localities and arrested-- Nouman, Imran, Arsalan, Iran, Shafique, Wajid, Majid, Tahir and Saeed and recovered 3 kg charas, 1.

2 kg opium,252 litres liquor,12 pistols,three guns and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.