10 Outlaws Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM

10 outlaws held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Ten outlaws were arrested by Sargodha Police during a crackdown against law breakers in the District.

Police said here on Thursday that the teams raided at various localities and arrested-- Nouman, Imran, Arsalan, Iran, Shafique, Wajid, Majid, Tahir and Saeed and recovered 3 kg charas, 1.

2 kg opium,252 litres liquor,12 pistols,three guns and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.

