10 Outlaws Held, 400 Wine Bottles, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The police arrested 10 outlaws and recovered a huge quantity of wine, stolen motorbike and weapons from them , a police spokesman on Sunday said.

On a tip off, Karachi Company police team checked a vehicle (ARE-406) and recovered more then 400 wine bottles from it while its occupants managed to flee after abandoning vehicle.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police arrested an accused Mobeen and recovered 30 bore pistol from him. Margalla police arrested two accused Khalid and Sohaib and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Homicide unit of Islamabad police arrested an accused Arshad for his involvement in murder case.

Ramana police arrested accused Nazeer Masih and recovered 10 liter wine from him. Nilore police arrested accused Rizwan and recovered 30 bore pistol from him.

Koral police arrested two bike lifters Jahanzaib and Abdullah and recovered stolen motorbike from their possession.

Sihala police arrested an accused Rehmat and recovered 8mm gun from him. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

The DIG appreciated the performance of the police and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities.

