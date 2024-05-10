10 outlaws held; arms ammunition recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The district police Friday arrested ten outlaws recovering three Kalashnikov, two guns, one rifle and three pistols along with ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman.

He said the police were taking indiscriminate actions against criminals following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

A team of Paroa police on a tip off, stopped a suspected vehicle bearing registration number (J-1739).

During the checking, the police arrested four outlaws including murder accused namely Sakht Ameer son of Sher Ali, Muhammad Shah son of Mir Ali, Amir son of Sakht Ameer and Mir Ali son of Anir Khan.

The police also recovered one rifle and two pistols from their possession.

Meanwhile, the same police checked several houses and other places during a search and strike operation conducted in different localities.

During the operation, the police arrested six suspects and recovered three Kalashnikov, two guns and a pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

