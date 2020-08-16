10 outlaws held, cache of drugs, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The police arrested 10 outlaws and recovered cache of drugs, wine, and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of the police accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Following these directions SP (Saddar- Zone) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special anti-drug police team under supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab including SHO Ramana police station Sub-Inspector Rasheed Ahmed, ASIs Anwer,Ameer Ali along with others.

On a tip off, the police team arrested a bootlegger, identified as Georgekene, besides recovery of 11 bottles of wine and 77 tin beer from him.

Case has been registered against him at Ramana police station and further investigation was underway.

Moreover,a police team apprehended accused Aamir Shahzad and recovered a 9mm pistol and a 223 bore rifle along with ammunition from him, case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway from him.

Similarly, the police arrested accused Mumraiz and recovered 120 gram hashish from him.

Meanwhile Tarnol police arrested two accused Bashrat and Gul Khan and recovered 350 gram heroine and a 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Tanzeel for violating section 144.

Sihala police arrested accused Talha and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested 3 accused including Adil, Shahzad and Taimoor and recovered three 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.