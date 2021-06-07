10 outlaws held, cache of narcotics recovered

Islamabad Police have arrested 10 outlaws during a massive crackdown against criminals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 10 outlaws during a massive crackdown against criminals.

According to a police spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer had directed all zonal SPs to launch a massive crackdown against drug pushers and criminals.

Following these orders, Aabpara police apprehended two bootleggers namely Safeer Masih and Ayub Masih and recovered 19 wine bottles from their possession.

Ramna police arrested accused Ejaz involved in theft. Margalla police arrested accused Muhammad Bashir involved in theft.

Tarnol police arrested 03 accused namely Jan Sher, Tariq Khan and Sher Ali and recovered 2.

540 kilogram hashish and 40 liters liquor from their possession.

While police team also arrested 03 accused Muhammad Aamad, Ehsan Raza and Shakeel involved in illegally selling oil.

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

During a Special crackdown against professional alm-seekers and their handlers police team arrested 8 alm-seekers including a handler from different areas of the city.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer appreciated the performance of police officials.

SSP (Operations) said that Islamabad Police will continue crackdown against those involved in drug peddling activities.