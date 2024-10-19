10 outlaws held; drugs and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 10 criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesperson told APP, under the directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified its crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard, the ICT Police Ramna, Tarnol, Sihala, Humak and Bhara Kahu police station teams took legal action against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and arrested six accused.

He said Police teams also recovered 1245-gram heroin, 530-gram hashish, 10 liquor bottles and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

DIG Syed Ali Raza, said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, DIG added.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or via the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.