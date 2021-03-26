UrduPoint.com
10 Outlaws Held During Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:30 PM

10 outlaws held during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad police has arrested 10 outlaws including four members of a criminal gang and recovered stolen items, narcotics and weapon from them during the last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesman capital police had renewed efforts against anti-social elements following SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer directions to reduce crime in the city.

As per details a team under the supervision of ASP Usman Munir, comprising SHO Khanna Police Kamal Khan and other personnel apprehended two members of a dacoit gang identified as Fida Hussain and Ata-Ullah.

More-over SP (Industrial-Area) Liaqat Hayat Niazi constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Mubarik Ali including SHO Noon Police Station Ishtiaq Hussain Shah and others.

It successfully nabbed two suspects involved in bike snatching in the areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The police recovered a bike from the accused Muhammad Akash and Maqsood.

Similarly, Lohibher police arrested accused Khalid Mehmood and recovered 1.320 kilogram hashish from him. Golra police arrested accused Zaheer Abbass and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Likewise, Kohsar police arrested accused Jamas Messih and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Junaid Malik and recovered 115 gram hashish from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested two person Imran and Imran Pervez over violation of section 144.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation underway.

