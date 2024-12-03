10 outlaws held during operation conducted in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Dera police have arrested 10 outlaws during a search and strike operation conducted in Paharpur Division after recent terrorist attacks on police.

According to police spokesman, a large-scale search and strike operation was carried out against criminals in Paharpur division after recent firing attacks on police.

The operation was led by SDPOs Muhammad Adnan and Naqeeb Ullah in which SHOs Manzoor Khan, Khalid Javed Lashari, Sultan Khan, Kazim Hussain and other officers of Elite force, RRF and District Police also took part.

About 400 houses were checked in 15 different villages and localities during the operation.

Three accused were arrested with recovery of one pistol from each of them, a rifle was recovered from another accused while six others were arrested over violation of national action plan (NAP).

The spokesman said that launching this operation was aimed to ensure law and order besides controlling activities of criminals in the area.

Besides, the police also created blockades at different places where 98 suspected people and several vehicles were checked.

The police officers also met with local dignitaries and asked them to cooperate with the police for maintaining law and order.