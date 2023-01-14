UrduPoint.com

10 Outlaws Held In Attock By Police

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2023 | 08:14 PM

10 outlaws held in Attock by Police

The Police on Saturday claimed to launch a crackdown against the anti-social elements and arrest as many as ten outlaws including three drug peddlers and recovered over 4 kilograms of narcotics from their possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The Police on Saturday claimed to launch a crackdown against the anti-social elements and arrest as many as ten outlaws including three drug peddlers and recovered over 4 kilograms of narcotics from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Hassanabdal Police raided a tube well near Gawara village and arrested as many as six gamblers red-handed.

Police seized gambling tools and bet money worth Rs 0.3 million during the raid. Moreover, during the crackdown against the drug dealers, Hassanabdal Police arrested Safeer Baig, Nusrat Khan while Hazro Police arrested Sher Afsar and recovered 1.

10, 1.20 and 1.80 kilogram chars from their possession.

Separately, Fateh Jang Police during a crackdown launched against proclaimed offenders arrested a man wanted in a murder case. Police sources said Naeem Khan- was wanted by police in a murder case two years ago and declared proclaimed offender (PO) by a local court.

Police raided his hideout and arrested him. Separate cases were registered against the nominated accused by respective police and an investigation was launched.

Related Topics

Murder Police Po Man Fateh Jang Hazro Money From Million Court

Recent Stories

70 state-of-art railway carriage wagons to arrive ..

70 state-of-art railway carriage wagons to arrive on Monday

56 seconds ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Summons Iran's Envoy Over UK- ..

UK Foreign Secretary Summons Iran's Envoy Over UK-Iranian Dual National's Execut ..

57 seconds ago
 Payments to Benazir Kafalat beneficiaries to remai ..

Payments to Benazir Kafalat beneficiaries to remain closed on Sunday: BISP

59 seconds ago
 Free Medical camp organised at Police Line

Free Medical camp organised at Police Line

9 minutes ago
 Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign ..

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs meets UAE Ambassador

30 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for Public Works, Housing and Wate ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.