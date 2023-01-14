10 outlaws held in Attock by Police

The Police on Saturday claimed to launch a crackdown against the anti-social elements and arrest as many as ten outlaws including three drug peddlers and recovered over 4 kilograms of narcotics from their possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The Police on Saturday claimed to launch a crackdown against the anti-social elements and arrest as many as ten outlaws including three drug peddlers and recovered over 4 kilograms of narcotics from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Hassanabdal Police raided a tube well near Gawara village and arrested as many as six gamblers red-handed.

Police seized gambling tools and bet money worth Rs 0.3 million during the raid. Moreover, during the crackdown against the drug dealers, Hassanabdal Police arrested Safeer Baig, Nusrat Khan while Hazro Police arrested Sher Afsar and recovered 1.

10, 1.20 and 1.80 kilogram chars from their possession.

Separately, Fateh Jang Police during a crackdown launched against proclaimed offenders arrested a man wanted in a murder case. Police sources said Naeem Khan- was wanted by police in a murder case two years ago and declared proclaimed offender (PO) by a local court.

Police raided his hideout and arrested him. Separate cases were registered against the nominated accused by respective police and an investigation was launched.