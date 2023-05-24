UrduPoint.com

10 Outlaws Held In DIKhan

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

10 outlaws held in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements in the limits of Cantt police station, arrested ten outlaws including proclaimed offenders.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan conducted operations against the criminal elements and arrested the wanted accused in various crimes including Imran son of Sohnra Khan village Basti Dirkhanwali, Shahzeb son of Sanaullah Gandapur resident of Faqir Abad, Akhtar son of Faiz Muhammad and Ijaz s/o Subah Khan resident of Muriali.

During another action, the accused Muhammad Latif son of Juma Khan resident of Zamirabad was arrested and 254 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.

Fayaz Hussain, son of Rabnawaz resident of Muriyali was arrested and 168 grams of ice was recovered from his possession. While another criminal Abu zar s/o Sikandar Hayat Resident of Sangarh was arrested and imprisoned.

Similarly, the accused wanted in the murder case, Amanullah son of Faiz Muhammad, Muhammad Arshad son of Fazal Karim and Zulfiqar son of Fazwan Khan, appeared at the police station after obtaining bail from the court.

Cantt police registered separate cases against the criminals.

