10 outlaws held; narcotics and weapons recovered in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The police arrested ten outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, valuables and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that Secretariat police arrested Noman and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused namely Raja Saadi and Raja Usman and recovered two pistols along with ammunitions from their possession.

Shalimar police arrested Shakeel and Idrees and recovered three wine bottles and 180 gram hashish from their possession.

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Fida over reckless driving resulting death of a motorcyclist while Noon Police arrested Nazir over illegal occupation on a house after preparing its fake documents.

Shams Colony police arrested accused Somuil Masaih involved in rash driving which resulted the death of female pillion rider.

Khanna police arrested accused Asim and Ghufran and recovered a total of 520 gram hashish and one 30 bore illicit pistol from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.