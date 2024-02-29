10 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons seized: ICP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 10 outlaws including two professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

In response to the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified its crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city, said a statement issued by a public relations officer on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Sarwar, and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. The Kohsar police team arrested three accused namely Saeed, Hafeez Ullah, and Aurangzeb.

The police recovered two pistols and one dagger from the possession of the accused.

Likewise, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Basit involved in illegally selling petrol. The Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Ehsan and Noor Ullah and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Similarly, the Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Waqar involved in illegal petrol selling. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested two beggars.

The senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, the statement maintained.