Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 07:01 PM

10 outlaws held; stolen vehicle, bike recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police has arrested ten outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen vehicle, bike, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman Tuesday said.

He said Golra police arrested two accused Zain and Asghar and recovered one 30 bore pistol each along with ammunition from their possession.

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested two bike lifters namely Mazher and Jehanzaib and recovered stolen bike from their possession. It also arrested accused Yar Jan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shalimar police arrested accused Hassan Javed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Ramana police arrested Waqar and recovered stolen valuables from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested Afzal and recovered 130 gram hashish from him while an auto-thief namely Gulfam was held a stolen vehicle was recovered from him.

Sihala police recovered one 30 bore pistol from an accused Mubashir Khanzada and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

