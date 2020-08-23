10 outlaws held, wine , weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The police arrested 10 outlaws including six persons for their alleged involvement in immoral activities and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

On a tip off, Loi Bher police team headed by its SHO Shahid Zaman raided at flat number 305 Bharia Town phase III after getting search warrant.

The police arrested six persons including three women involved in immoral activities.

Four wine bottles and 20 cans of beer were also recovered from their possession.

Case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

Furthermore, Aabpar police arrested accused Akmal and recovered 137 gram hashish from him.

Golra police team arrested a house maid Sumera Anwer involved in theft case.

Koral police arrested a drug pusher namely Haider Khan and recovered 1600 gram hashish from him. Noon police arrested accused Faisal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.