10 outlaws, including five absconders, arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 10 outlaws involved in various criminal activities, including drug peddling and illegal possession of weapons, recovering narcotics and arms from their possession on Thursday.

A public relations officer told APP that the teams from Shalimar, Sumbal, Tarnol, and Humak police stations took legal action against suspects involved in different crimes.

He said police arrested five accused and recovered 2,200 grams of heroin, 560 grams of hashish, 560 grams of ice, two pistols, and one rifle along with ammunition. Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigation is underway.

He said that during the ongoing crackdown against court absconders and proclaimed offenders, various police teams apprehended five fugitives involved in murder, attempted murder, and land grabbing activities.

SSP Operations Islamabad, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, said that Islamabad Police are actively working to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt public peace. He reiterated that protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.

