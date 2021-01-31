10 outlaws including five POs held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad rural zone police arrested 10 outlaws including five Proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession.

According to a police statement issued on Sunday a massive crackdown had been launched against anti-social elements and drug peddlers to make Islamabad crime free city, following the orders of SSP (Operations).

As per details, the special teams constituted by SP Rural-Zone Rana Abdul Wahab under the supervision of SDPOs including SHOs along with others apprehended the outlaws.

They suspects were identified as Muhammad Zafran, Zahid Mehmood, Qasir Hanif, Tanveer, Shahid, Naveed, Shahbaz Ahmed, Aqib Mehmood, Muhammad Tahir and Mera Khan and recovered 1.130 kilogram hashish and five pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

The SSP appreciated the performance of police teams and asked for renewed efforts to purge this menace from the society.