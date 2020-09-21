10 outlaws including street criminals held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police has arrested 10 outlaws including street criminals and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone, motorbikes, narcotic as well as weapons from them, a police spokesman on Sunday said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted police team under the supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab including SHO Shalimar police station sub-inspector Suleman Shah along with others and arrested a wanted member of the street crime gang, identified as Muhammad Yousaf and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone and motorbike from him and started further investigation.

Furthermore secretariat police arrested a bike lifter namely Muhammad Sohail and recovered stolen motorbike from him, while police also arrested accused Yaqoob and recovered one iron punch from him.

Aabpara police arrested accused Muhammad Imran and recovered 129 gram hashish from him. Noon police arrested accused Muhammad Ibrahim and recovered one 44 bore rifle from him.

Shams colony police arrested accused Abdul Rehman and recovered 122 gram hashish from him.

Nilore police arrested accused Baber Ali and recovered 300 gram hashish from him.

Koral police arrested accused Wajhat Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him, while police also arrested accused Ishfaq and recovered 570 gram hashish from him. Sihala police arrested accused Hamza and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated the police performance and directed all Station House Officers (SHOs) for effective crackdown against the elements involved in drug peddling activities.

He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace.

He said performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.